IAS officers transferred
:
The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the transfer of four IAS officers posted in the Union Territory.
While S.D. Sundaresan and Krishna Kumar Singh have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, A.S.P.S Ravi Prakash and R. Smitha have been posted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an order issued by the Ministry said.
