I-T technical team visits Puducherry Assembly

PUDUCHERRY

05 January 2022 00:17 IST

Speaker holds discussions on NeVA

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Tuesday held discussions with members of the technical team of the Information Technology Department, Government of Puducherry, on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

The Speaker held discussions with the team on NeVA, a project of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to automate the functioning of law making in the Legislative Assembly across the country, when they visited various wings of the Puducherry Assembly.

The team also inspected the floor of the House to understand how the proceedings were held.

Member of Rajya Sabha S. Selvaganabathy and Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy were present.