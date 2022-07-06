I am the general secy. of AIADMK, says Sasikala

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Wednesday claimed she was the general secretary of the party.

She made the remark when asked whether she would join the AMMK during an interaction with journalists in Villupuram.

“The AIADMK is neither a private residence nor a private organisation. It is a party that had run the government in the State, serving the people,” Ms. Sasikala said.

“I am treading the path of the people. I will continue to adopt the same approach in the larger interest of serving the people. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had shared several things with me in relation to serving the people. I would like to fulfil all her aspirations,” she said.

On the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, Ms. Sasikala said the people of the State should know the full facts. “I replied to all the questions raised by the police team probing the case in a precise and appropriate manner. The present government should ensure the speedy completion of the probe”, she said.