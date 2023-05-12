I am never of the opinion that Lieutenant Governors are more powerful, says Tamilisai

May 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Refusing to delve more into the Supreme Court judgement giving Delhi government power to make laws and control over bureaucrats, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she was never of the opinion that Lt. Governors are more powerful.

“We (Lt. Governors) never claimed that we are powerful. At least, I have never said I am powerful. I have governed with compassion,” she said told journalists on the sidelines of the inaugural of a three-day Kamban festival.

When pointed out that Puducherry was also bound by the provisions of the Union Territories Act as was New Delhi, the Lt. Governor said “each Union Territory was bound by its own rules and separate features. Delhi is the national capital and has its own significance. I don’t like to comment more on a SC judgement. Everything is good for the people.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, present at the festival venue, welcomed the Supreme Court order. “We have been pressing for more powers to the elected government. I can comment on whether the order will be applicable to Puducherry only after going through the judgement,” he told journalists.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor expressed dismay over the number of suicide cases reported in the country. “Many youngsters have taken the extreme step. It is lack of self confidence that is driving many youth to suicide. In this respect, Kamban Ramayana has a lot to teach about mind and body. Reading the epic will help the mind and the body as well. One could get relief from mental stress by reading the epic. It helps to face challenges, guide people in the right path and remind us to live a happy life,’’ she said.

She released a souvenir on the occasion. Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, Members of Parliament and legislators participated.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)