ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad youth arrested for cheating Puducherry resident

Published - October 01, 2024 06:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth hailing from Hyderabad for allegedly cheating a Puducherry resident of ₹39 lakh.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rohit Baride, a resident of Rangareddy Street in Hyderabad. He is accused of usurping ₹39 lakh from the Puducherry resident by promising him huge returns from investing in shares..

Investigation revealed that he was operating multiple bank accounts in Telangana, Bihar and Delhi. Transaction to the tune of around ₹13 crore was made through his accounts in these places. Further investigation was on to ascertain his role in similar cheating cases in other States, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US