Hyderabad youth arrested for cheating Puducherry resident

The Cyber Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth hailing from Hyderabad for allegedly cheating a Puducherry resident of ₹39 lakh.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rohit Baride, a resident of Rangareddy Street in Hyderabad. He is accused of usurping ₹39 lakh from the Puducherry resident by promising him huge returns from investing in shares..

Investigation revealed that he was operating multiple bank accounts in Telangana, Bihar and Delhi. Transaction to the tune of around ₹13 crore was made through his accounts in these places. Further investigation was on to ascertain his role in similar cheating cases in other States, police said.