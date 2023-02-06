Hungarian scholarship for city professor

February 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ujjwal Jana, Professor of English, Pondicherry University, has been awarded a Hungarian State scholarship for 2022-2023.

According to a press release, the scholarship funded by Tempus Foundation of the Government of Hungary, will go towards a collaborative research at the ELTE Department of English Studies, Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest Hungary.

Mr. Jana, who has edited an anthology on Digital Culture in Humanities: Contemporary Trends, has been working in the area of Indian poetics, critical humanities, and translation studies. He has also published several research papers in peer-reviewed national and international journals.

A Fulbright visiting lecturer, India Studies Programme, Indiana University, Bloomington, U.S., in 2007-2008, he was nominated for the Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship in the U.K. for 2013. Following the Sahitya Akademi Travel Grants Award in 2014, he was a visiting faculty in Department of English, Leipzig University, Germany and at Department of English, University of Johannesburg, South Africa in 2017.

He was also awarded the Ministry of Education, Govt of India, funded international collaborative project in digital humanities under SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration) to collaborate with Western Sydney University, Australia, for 2019-2023, the press note said.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated the professor on the achievement.