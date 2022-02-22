“Kal Karpanai” workshop will explore the three-stage process, from imagination to modelling and expression

For Hungarian designer-sculptor Peter Markus, the zeal for Oriental culture was shaped as much by personal circumstances as by artistic quest.

The Budapest-born artist, who works on different varieties of stone, takes inspiration from Indian mythology and culture in many of his creations, is in the city to lead a three-day workshop for students to reimagine stone in sculpture and arts.

“I grew up in an environment of exposure to Asian culture, especially ancient Indian tradition and mythology. My mother lived in India when I was a child”, said Mr. Markus, whose uncle was an Oriental scholar and aunt, an Indologist.

An alumnus of the Hungarian Fine Arts University, Mr. Markus is a winner of the celebrated Munkacsy Award, instituted in honour of the 19th century Hungarian painter Mihaly Munkacsy. He is also president of the Hungarian Sculptors’ Association.

A keen student of the Chola sculpture tradition, Mr. Markus says the broad differences between the Indian and Western sculptural traditions begin with the variation in size, form and style of detailing.

“Another huge difference is that here artists engage in co-creation by working as a group while art is a personal preoccupation for Western artists,” he said.

He has exhibited his works in a variety of media, ranging across granite, marble, carbon-stone and soapstone, all over Europe and cities in India, including Varanasi, Udaipur and Puducherry. The artist has also worked on numerous commissioned projects in Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

“Through my art, I try to convey contemporary meaning to a mythological metaphor,” Mr. Markus said.

The “Kal Karpanai” workshop will explore the three-stage process, from imagination to modelling and expression, that is critical to a sculptor’s knowledge and craft. “The chosen subject of the guru-shishya mode workshop is the letter ‘Om’, the sacred symbol in Tamil spiritual culture. The symbol has a compelling calligraphic character that makes it responsive to dynamic visualisation, model making and sculpting,” he said.

The workshop, to be held at Progresiv Stoneworks in Irumbai under the auspices of Progress Landscapes, a unit of Auroville, begins on Thursday.

The Hungarian master will share tips on techniques and design approach to the art for the participants who include local craftsmen and art students from the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam here and the College of Sculpture and Architecture in Mamallapuram, said Tejas, event coordinator at Progress.