ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds throng Vaithikuppam to offer prayers to the deities brought from over 100 temples for Masi Magam festival

March 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The idols are brought in a procession through the main thoroughfares and taken to the shore for the Theerthavari. On the occasion, devotees take a dip in the sea and pay obeisance to their forefathers by offering ‘tharpanam’

The Hindu Bureau

PUDUCHERRY, 07 March 2023: (with Rajesh story) A large number of devotees from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu to offer prayers to deities brought for Theerthavari ceremony on the occasion of 'Masi Magam' festival at Vaithikuppam in Puducherry on Tuesday Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Hundreds of people gathered on the seashore at Vaithikuppam to offer prayers to the ‘Utsava’ deities brought from more than 100 temples in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu for the annual ‘Theerthavari’ ceremony on the occasion of Masi Magam festival on Tuesday.

Devotees thronged the coastal hamlet to watch the idols being brought in a procession through the main thoroughfares and taken to the shore for the ceremony. On the occasion, devotees took a dip in the sea and paid obeisance to their forefathers by offering ‘tharpanam.’

A large number of devotees from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu offered prayers to deities brought for Theerthavari ceremony on the occasion of ‘Masi Magam’ festival at Vaithikuppam in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Deities of Poyyamozhi Vinayagar (Theevanur), Aranganatha Swami (Ginjee), Sivasubramania Swami (Mailam), Thenkalai Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Manakula Vinayagar, Varadaraja Perumal, Angala Parameshwari and Mudaliyarpettai Venniyaperumal temple were brought to the shore for the ‘Theerthavari’ ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators were among those who offered prayers. Several organisations had arranged ‘annadhanam’ for devotees at Vaithikuppam and nearby localities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US