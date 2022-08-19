Hundreds of devotees participate in Veerampattinam temple car festival

Government declares local holiday for all establishments in Puducherry; Special bus services operated

A large number of devotees gathered at at Veerampatinam to take part in the annual car festival of Sri Sengazhuneer Amman temple on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Hundreds of devotees thronged Veerampattinam on Friday to offer prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Sengazhuneer Amman Temple and participate in the annual car festival. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and legislators joined the devotees in pulling the temple car. After participating in car festival, Dr. Soundararajan and Mr. Rangasamy offered prayers to the presiding deity.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the coastal hamlet as devotees from nearby villages also started gathering from early Friday morning. The government had declared a holiday for all offices and educational institutions in Puducherry for the festival. The Puducherry Road Transport Corporation had arranged special bus services from different parts of the town for devotees to reach the temple.