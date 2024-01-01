GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds gather on beach promenade in Puducherry to ring in New Year

Celebrations lasted till about 1 a.m., after which the police dispersed the crowd; resorts and hotels have had a good season, a hospitality industry expert said

January 01, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Local residents and tourists thronged the Beach Promenade in Puducherry to welcome New Year with enthusiasm

Local residents and tourists thronged the Beach Promenade in Puducherry to welcome New Year with enthusiasm | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach promenade in Puducherry on Sunday night, December 31, 2023, to celebrate the dawn of 2024.

Local residents and tourists thronged the beach to welcome New Year with enthusiasm. People started gathering at the beach promenade late on Sunday evening, and the celebrations went on till around 1 a.m on Monday.

As the crowd started to become restive with the dawn of the New Year, police dispersed the visitors to avoid any law and order issues.

A large number of people also participated in the celebrations organised by the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation at Chunnambar and Seagulls restaurant near the New Port. The Chunnambar Boat House received around 4,000 tourists on Sunday alone, said a PTDC official.

Parties held in resorts and hotels too, attracted large number of tourists. “Several resorts and hotels have booking for the next few days with guests staying back. Overall, the season has remained good but overpricing of rooms by some hotels created issues. Some hotels hiked the tariff by even 100%,” said a person involved in the hospitality industry.

Youth killed

A tussle between a group over a personal affair led to the murder of a youg man in the wee hours of Monday, January 1, 2024. According to the police, A. Vigneshwaran, 24, a resident of Kakiyamthoppu near Ariyankuppam was fatally attacked by a group near Providence Mall. A case has been registered, police said

Body of girl washed ashore

The body of one of four teenagers, who went missing while swimming in the beach behind Seagulls on New Year’s eve, was found at Veerampattinam on Monday (January 1) morning. Police identified the deceased as S. Lekha, a class 10 student of Subramaniya Bharathiyar School. A search is ongoing to locate the deceased’s elder sister S. Mohana and her two other friends Naveen and Kishore who were also swept away while bathing in the sea, police said. All four were swimming when a huge tide swept them away on Sunday around noon, police said.

