Hunar Haat expo sees a revival of consumer confidence

The ongoing 36th Hunar Haat expo has seen the return of crowds to what is the city’s first major show after three waves of COVID-19, and a revival of consumer confidence. Hosted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the expo at the Old Port Grounds has attracted more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories across the country, making it a pan-India experience for visitors. An estimated 300 stalls have been set up at this event, which showcase products that are unique to each State. Every evening has been marked by cultural programmes featuring leading artists from all over the country, as well as a daily circus show to entertain children, making it a wholesome experience for visiting families, the organisers said. “We have planned the event as a confluence of crafts, cuisine and culture,” said Raghvendra Dwivedi, who is part of the Hunar Haat coordinating team. The twin themes of the event are ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and “Vocal for Local”. Over the years since the first Hunar Haat festival was hosted in 2016 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi during the India International Trade Fair (IITF), successive editions have provided a platform for “protection, preservation and promotion” of the rich legacy of Indian artisans and craftsmen, and a market and opportunities for their indigenous products, the organisers said. Till date, over 7.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment opportunities through Hunar Haat events. Apart from facilitating online sales through its portal, the Ministry also helps the craftsmen attract large-scale orders from domestic as well as international markets. That the participants for the Puducherry event were finalised from almost 5,000 registrants is a sign of its success. There will be more opportunities for local craftsmen from this region to participate in upcoming editions of Hunar Haat, Mr. Dwivedi added. “Local visitors seemed to not have a keen eye for our chikan products...but the embroidered works were more fancied by college students and younger women. So, I am hoping that more young women walk in over the remaining days to lift up the sluggish sales,” said Mamta from Lucknow, who has participated in preceding Hunar Haat events. Apart from families and weekend tourists, patronage for expos comes from college students and the sizeable community of medical professionals from different parts of the country in the city. While both artisans and organisers concur that people are not prepared to loosen the purse-strings just yet, after going through the stress of COVID-19, they feel the return of crowds is a confidence-booster. Besides, the event also saw significantly higher footfall over the weekend, raising hopes among artisans of winding up on a high on Tuesday. “There is an air of uncertainty following the pandemic. But we have found that the locals are willing to spend more during festive seasons like Pongal,” said Thomas, from Ernakulam, who is selling an assortment of spices. While the previous events were organised by the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation, this is only the third edition since the Hunar Haat was entrusted to the The Maulana Azad National Academy for Skills, another arm of the Ministry. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is slated to participate in the valedictory on Tuesday. With the Ministry enthused by the response to the show, the prospects are bright for the Hunar Haat to return to the city in the coming years, the organisers said.