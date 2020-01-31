Human chain formed against CAA in Villupuram

Thousands of people joined hands to form a human chain on Thursday evening in a mass protest organised by the Tamizhaga Makkal Ottrumai Medai against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

CPI (M) leader G. Ramakrishnan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan and former DMK Minister K. Ponmudi participated in the human chain, which extended from Villupuram railway junction to the old bus stand.

Carrying placards with the message “NO CAA, NRC’’, the participants read out the Preamble of the Constitution and took a pledge to protect secular values.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Ramakrishnan accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of endangering constitutional and secular values and jeopardising peace.

“The Citizenship Act of 1955 makes no reference to religion but the CAA’s objective is to divide people of the country on religious lines,” he said. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will undertake a massive signature campaign against the CAA and NRC from February 2 to 8, he added.