Huge crowd throngs AFT mills to get a glimpse of actor Vijay

February 04, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A huge crowd thronged the now defunct Anglo French Textiles (AFT) mills on Cuddalore Road in Puducherry on Sunday to get a glimpse of actor Vijay, who was spotted shooting for his upcoming flick The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Dressed in casuals, the actor stood atop a vehicle and waved to the huge crowds that had come to see him. This was his first public appearance after he announced the launch of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The fans of the actor went berserk and vied with each other to capture him on their mobiles, giving a hard time to the police. Many of them even climbed the gates and the compound wall of the mill to click photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.