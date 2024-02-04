ADVERTISEMENT

Huge crowd throngs AFT mills to get a glimpse of actor Vijay

February 04, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay

A huge crowd thronged the now defunct Anglo French Textiles (AFT) mills on Cuddalore Road in Puducherry on Sunday to get a glimpse of actor Vijay, who was spotted shooting for his upcoming flick The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Dressed in casuals, the actor stood atop a vehicle and waved to the huge crowds that had come to see him. This was his first public appearance after he announced the launch of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The fans of the actor went berserk and vied with each other to capture him on their mobiles, giving a hard time to the police. Many of them even climbed the gates and the compound wall of the mill to click photos.

