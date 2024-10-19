In the wake of growing complaints about attempts to usurp temple lands in Puducherry, the government in the Union Territory (UT) has initiated certain measures, including the re-survey of temple lands, formation of an eviction committee by the Hindu Religious Institutions (HRI), and setting up of an IT wing in the HRI for better management of the Integrated Temple Management System portal.

Following a direction from Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Secretary to Government, HRI, A. Nedunchezhiyan, early this week, had issued an office memorandum directing the Commissioner of HRI to revitalise the administration and management of temples in the UT.

“Currently, there are around 243 temples under the purview of the HRI in the UT. However, many of the lands belonging to the temples that are under the purview of the HRI have not been notified and published in the official gazette. Hence, there was a need to conduct a re-survey and notify all the temple lands in the UT,” the memorandum said.

Necessary directions have also been issued for the setting up of an Eviction Committee with Deputy Collector, Commissioner (HRI), Tahsildar, Superintendent of Police, Surveyor, and Inspector of Police as members for the purpose of removing encroachment from wherever such violations were reported.

According to sources, a report prepared by the government in 2017 had revealed that around 200 acres of temple land were under encroachment in the UT.

The Commissioner has also been directed to set up an IT wing for regularly updating the Integrated Temple Management System portal (https://py.gov.in) to bring transparency in the administration of temples. After the launch of the portal, details including movable and immovable properties of the temples were not provided in the ITMS system, the memorandum noted.

Other directions to the Commissioner included the audit of temple accounts by the Audit Wing at the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries and fast-tracking of the process to amend the Hindu Religious Institutions Act 1972 in line with Tamil Nadu HR&CE Act.

The directions were issued after the AINRC-BJP government recently came under heavy criticism from the Opposition parties after land scams pertaining to the famous Kamatchiamman Temple in Puducherry and Sri Partheeswarar Temple land in Karaikal surfaced.