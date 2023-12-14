HR&CE team inspects Sri Natarajar temple

December 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A six-member team from the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) on Thursday carried out an inspection of unauthorised constructions put up by the Podhu Dikshithars inside the Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram amid strong opposition by the Dikshithars.

The team led by HR and CE Additional Commissioner Sankar inspected the newly constructed Goshala, Nandi Mandapam and Annadanam hall inside the premises. The Madras High Court on October 17 had ordered for an inspection of various constructions inside the heritage structure of the temple while disposing of a PIL.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sankar said the team had gathered evidence of unauthorised constructions after inspecting the temple. “We have found that ancient paintings have been obliterated and constructions have been carried out near the Rajagopuram. We are probing all these issues on the directions on the Madras High Court,” he said. However, the Dikshithars took strong exception to the visit and said that no new constructions had been carried out in the temple.

G. Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Dikshithars said that a review petition was filed by the Dikshithars in the High Court. A similar application has been filed by the HR and CE and the Dikshithars have filed their counter. “The matter is sub judice and the inspection is not legally permissible since no notice was given to the Dikshithars,” he said.

