HR&CE Dept. takes stock of jewellery in Natarajar temple

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department taking stock of jewellery and other valuables owned by Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Monday.

A six-member team from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Monday visited Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple, in Chidambaram, to take stock of the jewellery and other valuables owned by the temple.

The team, led by Kumaresan, Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, Tiruvannamalai, held discussions with the Pothu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of the temple, and commenced an inspection of the jewellery owned by the temple, in the presence of appraisers. Sources said the jewellery was last appraised by the HR&CE Department in 2005.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Pothu Dikshithars, said they constituted a denominational sect. Though the committee of Pothu Dikshithars had already made its stand clear that the HR&CE Department had no locus standi to call for verification of jewellery and records in the temple, the Dikshithars extended full cooperation to the visiting team in order to establish transparency and accountability in the maintenance of jewellery. Any resistance on the part of the committee of Pothu Dikshithars was likely to be misrepresented in the public domain, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said there had been a well-orchestrated hate campaign by fringe groups, especially non-believers, against the Pothu Dikshithars since February. Though there may be some overreach, there was no proven mismanagement by the Pothu Dikshithars. The verification of jewellery contributed to the temple over the last 17 years would continue for the next few days, he said.