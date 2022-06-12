HR&CE Dept. invites suggestions and opinions on Sri Sabanayagar Temple

Special Correspondent June 12, 2022 18:12 IST

Special Correspondent June 12, 2022 18:12 IST

Public notice came days after an official team was denied revenue and audit records

Public notice came days after an official team was denied revenue and audit records

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has invited suggestions and opinions from those interested in the welfare of the Sri Sabanayagar Temple in Chidambaram. In a public notice issued on June 12, the Department said those interested could tender their suggestions and opinions, under Section 6 (15) of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, to the inspection team constituted by the Commissioner under Sections 23 and 33 of the Act. The suggestions could be handed in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 20 and 21 or emailed to vocud.hrce@tn.gov.in till 3 p.m. The notice was issued three days after an inspection team of the Department visited the temple for verification of revenue and audit records. The team had said the committee of Podhu Dikshithars did not extend any cooperation, and the team would take legal recourse.



Our code of editorial values