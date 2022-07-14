HR and CE Minister inspects renovation work at Bhoomeeshwarar temple

Consecration of the temple will be performed in 6 months, says Sekar Babu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu on Thursday said the consecration of Sri Bhoomeeshwarar temple at Marakkanam in Villupuram district would be performed in six months. The last consecration was done 22 years ago and instructions had been given to authorities to expedite the works, he said.

Accompanied by Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan and Collector D. Mohan, the Minister inspected the ongoing renovation works costing ₹80 lakh. The temple car at a cost ₹85 lakh was being readied. The renovation of the temple pond amounting to ₹80 lakh was under way, he said.

Mr. Babu said devotees had requested the HR and CE Department to construct the ‘Raja Gopuram’ in the temple. The government would examine the feasibility and steps would be taken to build the structure, he said, adding that the government had proposed to take up maintenance and consecration works in 1,500 temples at ₹1,500 crore this year. The government had also sanctioned ₹100 crore for taking up restoration and renovation work in 80 temples that were more than 1,000 years old.