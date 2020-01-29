Housing Secretary gets award

Secretary Housing and Information K. Mahesh has been bestowed with the award for best returning officer/district election officer for conducting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in East Delhi constituency.

The award was given to him for adopting the best election practices, including voter awareness and distribution of Braille EPIC card for visually-challenged voters along with VH- alarm clock.

Second time

He is getting the award for the second time. Mr. Mahesh received the award from Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh at a function held in New Delhi last week.