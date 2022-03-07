Houseboat sinks in Ariyankuppam backwaters

Ariyankuppam backwaters. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Its anchor broke loose due to squally weather

A houseboat anchored in the Ariyankuppam backwaters at the Chunnambar boat house here sank on Saturday night. There were no passengers or crew members in the boat at the time of the incident.

Modeled on the famous houseboats of Kerala, the boat was built by Chennai-based Mantra House Boats Private Limited at a cost of ₹1 crore and launched in 2015.

The boat, equipped with the latest facilities, was anchored in the backwaters as part of an agreement with Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). However, the boat’s anchor broke loose due to squally weather and it drifted and sank in the backwaters.