House to discuss water conservation today

The one-day special session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday will focus on issues such as water conservation and Centre’s proposed hydrocarbon exploration projects in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

A government source said the intention of convening the session was to elicit views of the members before coming out with an action plan to conserve water. The House may adopt a resolution demanding scrapping of hydrocarbon exploration projects in the Union Territory.

Hydrocarbon projects

Almost all political parties had expressed strong reservation on allowing the Centre to go ahead with the exploration projects, a ruling party member told The Hindu. As the Chief Minister himself had expressed unhappiness over the provision in the National Medical Commission Bill proposing a common final year MBBS exam, the house may adopt a resolution opposing the Bill, the member said. “Though the session is most likely to be held for a day, it could be extended for another if discussion prolongs,” he said.