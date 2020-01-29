House to adopt resolution against citizenship law

After Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Puducherry Assembly is set to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when the House reconvenes on February 12.

The Assembly Secretariat on Monday had announced the government’s decision to reconvene the House on February 12.

Though the Business Advisory Committee was yet to decide on the agenda for the session or duration, a government source confirmed the government’s intent to pass a resolution requesting the Centre to withdraw the Act when the House reconvenes on February 12.

After the Centre introduced the amendment to the citizenship act, the Chief Minister had openly stated that his government would not implement CAA and National Register of Citizens in the Union Territory.

“Adopting a resolution opposing the CAA will be the main agenda for the government when the House reconvenes.

“The list of business, even if anything else, will be known in the coming days,” said a government source.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK had flayed the government’s decision to convene the House for a short duration to pass a resolution.

“We heard the session is only to pass a resolution against CAA. It is only to please the political leadership,” party leader A. Anbalagan said at a press conference on Tuesday.