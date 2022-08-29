House of assistant jailer in Cuddalore Central Prison set on fire

Police personnel inspecting the gutted kitchen of the assistant jailer’s house at Keppar Malai in Cuddalore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons set fire to the house of an assistant jailer attached to the Cuddalore Central Prison at Keppar Malai in Cuddalore in the early hours of Sunday.

The police suspected it to be a planned attack as the house was inside the jailers’ quarters and a number of mobile phones were seized from inmates, including a history-sheeter lodged in the prison recently.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 a.m. in the assistant jailers’ quarters located close to the central prison. The family members of assistant jailer Manikandan were sleeping inside the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manikandan’s wife Bavya, 32, woke up when she heard a noise and noticed two unidentified persons dousing the kitchen in an inflammable liquid through the window grill before setting it ablaze. The assistant jailer was on medical leave for 15 days and had left for his native Thanjavur while his parents, wife and two children were at the house in the jailers’ quarters. When Ms. Bavya raised an alarm, the duo fled the scene.

The family members put out the fire that had gutted the kitchen with the help of their neighbours. The family also found two Molotov cocktails outside the house.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said the police were investigating various angles. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had used petrol to set fire to the house. A case has been registered under Sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) and 307 (attempt to murder). Investigations are on.