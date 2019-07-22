House adopts resolution on water conservation in Puducherry

The Puducherry government has sought a Central assistance of ₹2,719 crore to execute various irrigation and groundwater recharging programmes in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

Adopting a resolution on water conservation at the special session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said a district irrigation plan had been submitted to the Centre for funding under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

The Centre had so far sanctioned only ₹2 crore, he said and added that the government intended to take up restoration of waterbodies, construction of checkdams, groundwater recharge structures and groundwater development programmes in both the regions.

In Puducherry, 609 village ponds and 84 irrigation tanks were the main sources for water. Estimates were prepared for rejuvenating 25 tanks under the control of the Public Works Department and another 32 under the Local Administration Department.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Union Territory had adopted the Pondicherry Underground Water (Control and Regulation) Act in 2003 as a step to preserve groundwater. The law banned construction of borewells within 6-km from the coastline.

Appealing to the public to join the efforts to conserve water, he said people should build rainwater harvesting pits at their residence.

Earlier, immediately after the session commenced, the Chief Minister moved a resolution condoling the death of the former Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman. He said the government would consider the demand for installing the statue of Mr. Janakiraman and other former Chief Ministers P. Shanmugham and M.O.H. Farooq.