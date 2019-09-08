House adjourned sine die

A day before the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday, the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday night after the Opposition insisted on taking up the no-confidence motion against Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu.

The House was adjourned around 9.15 p.m. on Friday after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy gave his reply to the discussion and voting on demands for grants.

The Business Advisory Committee had scheduled the agenda for the session till September 7.

As the Chief Minister wound up his reply, Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman raised the notice given by the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker.

Deputy Speaker M.N.R. Balan, who was in the chair, dismissed the notice as it was not found in order. After passing the order, Mr Balan adjourned the House sine die.

Opposition walkout

Agitated over the delay in taking up the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, the Opposition staged a walkout from the House. If the dissent within the ruling party continued, the AIADMK would move a no-confidence against the government.