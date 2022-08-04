Puducherry

Hostels, homes for women and children must register by August 31 or face action: Collector

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM August 04, 2022 19:33 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:33 IST

Collector D. Mohan on Thursday asked all hostels and homes for women and children in Villupuram district to register or renew their licence with the Social Welfare Department before August 31 or face action. In a press release, he said as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, registering hostels, run by NGOs, industries, companies, private organisations, and accommodation provided for working women and students was mandatory.

Hence, all hostels that provided accommodation for working women and children should register or renew their licences. They needed to submit all necessary details with the applications. Officials concerned would conduct inquiries to verify the credentials.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Mohan said the homes were required to obtain licences before August 31, failing which, a criminal case would be filed against them. If the hostel is found to be functioning without registration, the owner of the hostel or home shall get three years’ imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...