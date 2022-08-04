Hostels, homes for women and children must register by August 31 or face action: Collector

‘Failure to renew licence will attract imprisonment and fine’

Collector D. Mohan on Thursday asked all hostels and homes for women and children in Villupuram district to register or renew their licence with the Social Welfare Department before August 31 or face action. In a press release, he said as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, registering hostels, run by NGOs, industries, companies, private organisations, and accommodation provided for working women and students was mandatory.

Hence, all hostels that provided accommodation for working women and children should register or renew their licences. They needed to submit all necessary details with the applications. Officials concerned would conduct inquiries to verify the credentials.

Mr. Mohan said the homes were required to obtain licences before August 31, failing which, a criminal case would be filed against them. If the hostel is found to be functioning without registration, the owner of the hostel or home shall get three years’ imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine.