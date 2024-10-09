Host of measures to step up monsoon preparedness

The administration has directed all departments to raise the level of preparedness ahead of the onset of the North East monsoon.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan instructed all departments to be prepared to face monsoon-related emergencies to minimise rain-related losses.

Operationalising a round-the-clock control room and keeping a ready reckoner of NGOs and volunteers are among the measures mooted.

He pointed out that the India Meteorological Department had forecast that the NE monsoon was scheduled to set in during the third week of this month. The possibility of high rainfall volumes due to factors of climate change had to be factored in, he said.

Among the primary tasks identified are the expeditious dredging works in waterbodies, including drains and canals, and arranging for pump sets to siphon off stagnant water at vulnerable places.

Mr. Chauhan also called for evaluation of the school buildings identified to serve as relief centers to lodge people who had to be rehabilitated. Adequate facilities, including drinking water reserves and clean toilets, need to be readied, he said.

The officials participating in the meeting were also told to keep adequate stocks of necessary medicines for the rainy season.

The Public Works Department and Local Administration Department have been mandated to keep the necessary equipment/machinery on the standby during the monsoon season. Trees that may crash in the rain and wind need to be speedily removed from roads. The Electricity Department has been directed to evaulate and ensure the stability of electric poles.

The Fisheries Department has been asked to keep a fleet of boats ready for emergency use by boat operators during monsoon. The fishermen venturing out to the sea need to be alerted to the India Meteorological Department’s warnings immediately.

The Animal Husbandry depatment is to launch an awareness drive about preventive measures to vaccinate livestock during rainy season for infectious diseases.

Secretaries of various departments such as Revenue, Health, Local Administration, Fire, District Collectors of Puducherry and Karaikal, Regional Administrators of Mahe and Yanam and officials of PWD, Civil Supplies, Electricity, Police and Health departments attended the meeting.

