GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Host of measures to step up monsoon preparedness

Published - October 09, 2024 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The administration has directed all departments to raise the level of preparedness ahead of the onset of the North East monsoon.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan instructed all departments to be prepared to face monsoon-related emergencies to minimise rain-related losses.

Operationalising a round-the-clock control room and keeping a ready reckoner of NGOs and volunteers are among the measures mooted.

He pointed out that the India Meteorological Department had forecast that the NE monsoon was scheduled to set in during the third week of this month. The possibility of high rainfall volumes due to factors of climate change had to be factored in, he said.

Among the primary tasks identified are the expeditious dredging works in waterbodies, including drains and canals, and arranging for pump sets to siphon off stagnant water at vulnerable places.

Mr. Chauhan also called for evaluation of the school buildings identified to serve as relief centers to lodge people who had to be rehabilitated. Adequate facilities, including drinking water reserves and clean toilets, need to be readied, he said.

The officials participating in the meeting were also told to keep adequate stocks of necessary medicines for the rainy season.

The Public Works Department and Local Administration Department have been mandated to keep the necessary equipment/machinery on the standby during the monsoon season. Trees that may crash in the rain and wind need to be speedily removed from roads. The Electricity Department has been directed to evaulate and ensure the stability of electric poles.

The Fisheries Department has been asked to keep a fleet of boats ready for emergency use by boat operators during monsoon. The fishermen venturing out to the sea need to be alerted to the India Meteorological Department’s warnings immediately.

The Animal Husbandry depatment is to launch an awareness drive about preventive measures to vaccinate livestock during rainy season for infectious diseases.

Secretaries of various departments such as Revenue, Health, Local Administration, Fire, District Collectors of Puducherry and Karaikal, Regional Administrators of Mahe and Yanam and officials of PWD, Civil Supplies, Electricity, Police and Health departments attended the meeting.

Published - October 09, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.