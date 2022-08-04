Puducherry

Hospital sealed for carrying out illegal abortion

Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI August 04, 2022 00:48 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:48 IST

Health Department officials on Wednesday sealed a private hospital at Thiyagadurgam near Kallakurichi for carrying out an illegal abortion, which led to the death of a 37-year-old woman last month. The hospital did not have the license to conduct abortions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, an official said.

Police said the deceased A. Periyanayagi, of Koovadu village came to the hospital on July 18. A doctor at the hospital carried out the procedure to terminate her pregnancy. However, the victim’s condition deteriorated and she passed away during her next visit to the hospital on August 1.

The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. Following a complaint from the victim’s family, a case was registered. On Wednesday, a team led by the Joint Director of Medical Services Balachandar, inspected the clinic and sealed it.

