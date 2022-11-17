Honour for Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University

November 17, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University has been conferred the Nawab Bahadur Syed Nawab Ali Chowdhury Award 2022 instituted in the name of the revered Bangladesh political leader and social worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award is in recognition of “efficiency in administration and academics and internationally acclaimed research in the field of corrosion science and smart materials”.

The award was presented to Mr. Singh during the recently-held international conference on ‘Issues and Discourses around Liberal Arts and Humanities,’ organised by Faculty of Arts, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, in the presence of Golam Shabbir Sattar, Vice-Chancellor and Seyed Hassan Sehat, Cultural Coordinator, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dhaka.

Among those present on the occasion were delegates from the U.S., France, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey and Tajikistan.

Trending

The conference was hosted by Policy Research Centre, Dhaka.