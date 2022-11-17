Honour for Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University

November 17, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The award is in recognition of efficiency in administration and academics and internationally acclaimed research in the field of corrosion science and smart materials

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh receiving the Nawab Bahadur Syed Nawab Ali Chowdhury Award at a conference in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University has been conferred the Nawab Bahadur Syed Nawab Ali Chowdhury Award 2022 instituted in the name of the revered Bangladesh political leader and social worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award is in recognition of “efficiency in administration and academics and internationally acclaimed research in the field of corrosion science and smart materials”.

The award was presented to Mr. Singh during the recently-held international conference on ‘Issues and Discourses around Liberal Arts and Humanities,’ organised by Faculty of Arts, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, in the presence of Golam Shabbir Sattar, Vice-Chancellor and Seyed Hassan Sehat, Cultural Coordinator, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dhaka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among those present on the occasion were delegates from the U.S., France, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey and Tajikistan.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The conference was hosted by Policy Research Centre, Dhaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US