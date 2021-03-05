Puducherry

Honour for Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been selected as one of the top 20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 by the U. S. Congressman Danny K. Davis Multi-Ethnic Advisory Task Force for her contribution to society.

She was honoured for her being an advocate of Women’s Rights, Gender Parity and Women’s Equality, a press release from Raj Nivas said.

U. S. Vice-President Kamala Harris was among the 20 other awardees, the release said.

