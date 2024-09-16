Home Secretary likely to visit Puducherry

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is likely to visit Puducherry in a few days for a review meeting.

A government source told The Hindu that Mr. Mohan was likely to reach Puducherry on Sunday evening. On the following day, he would hold a high level meeting to review progress of the Centre’s flagship programmes and subjects pertaining to Union Territory administration. He is likely to leave Puducherry on Monday, the source said.

Mr. Mohan took over as the Home Secretary in August. Prior to his appointment as Home Secretary, he was Secretary, Culture. Before moving to the Ministry of Culture, Mr. Mohan had a long stint in the Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in-charge of the U.T. desk of the Ministry, said an official.

“He is visiting U.T.s after taking charge as Home Secretary. Last week, he visited Andaman and reviewed implementation of schemes. Tentatively, the tour to Puducherry has been planned for Sunday and Monday. The schedule is yet to be fixed. As we come under the direct control of MHA, his visit will be of great significance,” the source said.

According to a ruling party member, the visit would be an occasion for the government to take up long pending administrative requirements.

“In the recent times, we didn’t have any visit by the Home Secretary to Puducherry to hold a review meeting. Since the officer is an old hand in the Ministry, he will be very aware of the issues and requirements of Puducherry. It is a good initiative on the part of Centre to depute the Home Secretary himself to assess the requirements of UT. We can discuss, sort out administrative issues and find ways to speed up implementation of infrastructure and welfare schemes,” the member said.

