Home Minister urges BJP workers to strengthen party at grassroots level

Aim of the workers should be to win more seats in the coming election: Namassivayam

From left, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Union Territory in-charge for BJP Nirmal Kumar Surana, party’s Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, at a meeting of the office-bearers of Yuva Morcha and various wings of the party in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Aim of the workers should be to win more seats in the coming election: Namassivayam

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Monday exhorted BJP workers to strengthen the party at grassroots level with the aim to face local bodies polls and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the BJP office, he said “the local bodies elections will be held anytime and in two years the Lok Sabha polls will happen. It is important to strengthen the party at the grassroots level to face the elections, he said.

Stating that the party had made considerable electoral progress in the Union Territory during the last few years, he said the aim of the party workers should be to win more seats in the coming elections.

BJP in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana in his address drew a parallel to the party’s performance in Union Territory with that of its unit in Karnataka. “We had only two legislators in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1999. From that position, the party emerged victorious and has captured power in Karnataka. The party cadre in the Union Territory should strive hard to strengthen the base,” he said.

Mr. Surana said hard work of party cadre would be recognised in a proper manner. BJP president V. Saminathan in his address stressed the need to highlight the achievements of the NDA government. He also complimented the Prime Minister for taking appropriate steps to evacuate Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Party legislators also attended the meeting.