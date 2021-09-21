Home Minister summoned to Delhi for RS seat negotiations

PUDUCHERRY

BJP, AINRC yet to agree on whose representative will contest

The focus on the Rajya Sabha seat has now shifted to the national capital with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass summoning its local leader and Home Minister A. Namassivayam to New Delhi.

Mr. Namassivayam was asked to immediately reach the national capital on Sunday after he and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan met chief of the All India N.R. Congress and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to reiterate the BJP’s claim for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the Union Territory.

BJP’s resolution

The party had passed a resolution on Friday staking claim for the seat within the National Democratic Alliance.

“The meeting with the Chief Minister happened around noon. Immediately after the meeting, the Home Minister was asked to reach New Delhi. He took a flight from Chennai on Sunday evening itself,” a BJP leader told The Hindu.

According to the BJP leader, the Home Minister was summoned after the Chief Minister refused to give a clear picture on whether he was willing to part with the seat.

BJP-in charge for Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana is also in the national capital.

The Home Minister, who is camping in the national capital, was not available for comments but sources close to him said the BJP central leadership had already gotten in touch with the Chief Minister and negotiations were on.

“A top leader from Delhi spoke to the Chief Minister expressing the BJP’s interest in the Rajya Sabha seat,” a source said.

Amid the stand-off on the Rajya Sabha seat, the Chief Minister on Monday morning had a very brief meeting with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes,” said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

AINRC’s nominee

Meanwhile, sources in the Assembly Secretariat said a supporter of former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, who is considered a frontrunner for the seat in the All India N.R. Congress, had obtained the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP also had obtained the nomination papers for the seat, elections for which are to be held on October 4.