Home Minister refutes reports of less Central allocation

Refuting reports of less Central allocation for the current financial year, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam on Saturday said the Union Government sanctioned the outlay based on the Union Territory’s own revenue.

“It is not right to say that the Centre has sanctioned less amount. The outlay sanctioned is in tune with the revenue generated by the Union Territory, “ he said while interacting with reporters after hoisting the national flag at his house. The Centre has also promised to allocate more funds during the current fiscal. The Chief Minister discussed the issue with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, he added.

“The Centre has asked us to utilise the sanctioned amount fully. There will not be any issue with implementation of schemes and development works as the Centre has promised all assistance,“ he added. He said the government has started preparations to present the annual Budget.