Home Minister refutes reports of less Central allocation

Centre sanctioned outlay based on U.T.’s own revenue, says Namassivayam

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 13, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting reports of less Central allocation for the current financial year, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam on Saturday said the Union Government sanctioned the outlay based on the Union Territory’s own revenue. 

“It is not right to say that the Centre has sanctioned less amount. The outlay sanctioned is in tune with the revenue generated by the Union Territory, “ he said while interacting with reporters after hoisting the national flag at his house. The Centre has also promised to allocate more funds during the current fiscal. The Chief Minister discussed the issue with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, he added. 

“The Centre has asked us to utilise the sanctioned amount fully. There will not be any issue with implementation of schemes and development works as the Centre has promised all assistance,“ he added.  He said the government has started preparations to present the annual Budget. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app