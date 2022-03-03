Home Minister of Puducherry calls on Union Finance Minister in New Delhi

He requested the inclusion of Puducherry in the Finance Commission

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Thursday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to include the Union Territory under the ambit of the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

The Minister called on Ms. Sitharaman in New Delhi and apprised her on the necessity to include the Union Territory under the Finance Commission to avail more funds.

“We have informed the Finance Minister about the difficulties faced by the administration due to paucity of funds. Inclusion of the Union Territory in the Finance Commission will help the administration get funds from the Central tax pool. I have submitted a list of demands to the Finance Minister,” Mr. Namassivayam told The Hindu over phone.

The Centre was also apprised of the need to provide 100% funds for the Centrally-sponsored schemes in Puducherry. At present, the Union Territory had to incur 40% of the expenditure, he added.

Considering the financial crunch faced by the administration due to slowdown in the economy and GST implementation, the Centre was asked to incur the entire cost, Mr. Namassivayam said, and additionally demanded a five-year extension to the GST compensation period. He asked the Finance Minister to actively consider the demand already made by the government for additional financial assistance of ₹2,000 crore.

Pending issues

In his meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Home Minister sought the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs to sell 56.7 acres of land owned by the Anglo French Textiles at Pattanur.

The Minister said he also took up pending issues, including cadre revision and permission to use the land acquired for the Special Economic Zone at Sederapet for other industrial activity. Mr. Namassivayam also called on Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya.