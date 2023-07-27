Home Minister directs police to step up night patrolling

July 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Thursday directed the police to step up night patrolling as a measure to bring down incidents of crime.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters, the Home Minister said it was important to increase night patrolling to check activities of anti-social elements. The Minister directed the police to regularly monitor activities of habitual offenders. The police have also been asked to crackdown on drug peddlers and initiate measures to ensure safety of tourists.

He also stressed on the need to improve traffic situation in the town. The Minister also reviewed the progress of schemes announced in the Assembly pertaining to the Home Department.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime, Intelligence and Traffic) Brijendra Kumar Yadav ,Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Narra Chaitanya and other senior officials attended the meeting.

