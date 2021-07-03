Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Puducherry next month

PUDUCHERRY

03 July 2021 11:53 IST

Mr. Shah will hold a review meeting to assess the Union Territory’s administrative and financial requirements, Minister A. Namassivayam has said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to visit Puducherry after August 15, Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

The Union Home Minister will visit Puducherry and hold a review meeting to assess the Union Territory’s administrative and financial requirements, Mr. Namassivayam told The Hindu over the phone from New Delhi.

Mr. Namassivayam, along with party president V. Saminathan were on a two-day visit to New Delhi to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and BJP Central leaders after the first National Democratic Alliance government led by the All India N R Congress came to power in the UT.

“We held a detailed discussion about the requirements of the UT for further development. I also briefed the Home Minister about the letter given to the Prime Minister seeking Central assistance of ₹500 crore to overcome the financial crisis due to the lockdown. The Minister agreed to visit Puducherry after August 15 and review the requirements,” he said.

According to a senior BJP leader the delegation held a detailed briefing about the “emerging” political scenario due to the stand-off with the party’s senior ally, the AINRC. “The visit to Delhi was very positive both administrative-wise and politically,” the leader said.

The BJP delegation will return to Puducherry on Saturday night.