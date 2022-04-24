Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Puducherry

He will be participating in a few programmes in the Union Territory

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy welcoming Home Minister Amit Shah at the Puducherry airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Puducherry on Sunday to participate in a few programmes.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, BJP president V. Saminathan and party in-charge for Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana were among those present at the airport to receive the Home Minister.

Mr. Shah is making his first visit to the Union Territory after the National Democratic alliance headed by founder leader of All India N R Congress, N. Rangasamy came to power in the 2021 Assembly poll.

On his arrival, the Home Minister headed to Bharathiar Museum. After visiting Aurobindo Ashram, he went to the Pondicherry University at Kalapet to attend the 150 th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.

After having lunch at Raj Nivas, the Home Minister would be attending a government programme at Kambankalai Arangam where he would inaugurate an old warehouse for tourism related activities, beach pathway and Franco Tamil Village at Murungapakkam. He would also lay foundation for several tourism related projects under Smart City programme.

He would wind up his programme with a visit to the BJP office around 3 p.m.