Home Dept. to recruit 1,000 more police personnel

Efforts on to get the concurrence of the Finance Department to start the recruitment process, says Minister

The Home Department has initiated steps to recruit 1,000 more personnel in various wings of the territorial police, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said on Monday

He was addressing a press conference to announce re-opening of schools on June 23. The Home Minister said files are being processed, especially to get concurrence of the Finance Department to start the recruitment process. Around 600 personnel alone will be recruited in the Home Guards, he said.

“This will be in addition to 360 constabulary posts already filled. We hope to complete the recruitment process in the next six months. Steps are being taken to fill vacancies of teaching posts,” Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds Education portfolio, said.

When his response over the comments of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on the law and order situation, the Home Minister said he was ready for an open debate on the issue with the former CM.

“Mr. Narayanasamy had also handled the Home portfolio. I am ready for an open debate with him on crime statistics. If you compare the figures, it is much less. Separate teams have been formed to handle anti-social elements and crackdown on drug peddlers,” he said.

The government had given strict instructions to the police to curtail activities of anti-social elements, he added.

The Minister refused to comment on privatisation of Electricity Department by the Union Government. He also released a school calendar marking the events for the academic year.