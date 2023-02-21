HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Department to recruit 1,143 police personnel in Puducherry

Around 500 personnel will be recruited in the Home Guards alone, followed by 356 constables, 200 personnel in the Coastal Police wing, 60 Sub-Inspectors, and 27 drivers, says Home Minister

February 21, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Home Department has initiated steps to recruit 1,143 personnel in various wings of the territorial police, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after handing over appointment orders to 19 Home Guards appointed on humanitarian grounds at the Police Headquarters here.

The Minister said around 500 personnel would be recruited in the Home Guards alone, followed by 356 constables, 200 personnel in the Coastal Police wing, 60 Sub-Inspectors, and 27 drivers. Steps are being taken to conduct physical tests by March. The Puducherry government has also initiated steps to increase the uniform allowances for the police personnel to ₹5,000 per annum as against ₹1,080 being given now.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.