Home Department to recruit 1,143 police personnel in Puducherry

February 21, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Home Department has initiated steps to recruit 1,143 personnel in various wings of the territorial police, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after handing over appointment orders to 19 Home Guards appointed on humanitarian grounds at the Police Headquarters here.

The Minister said around 500 personnel would be recruited in the Home Guards alone, followed by 356 constables, 200 personnel in the Coastal Police wing, 60 Sub-Inspectors, and 27 drivers. Steps are being taken to conduct physical tests by March. The Puducherry government has also initiated steps to increase the uniform allowances for the police personnel to ₹5,000 per annum as against ₹1,080 being given now.