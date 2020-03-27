Home delivery of vegetables

The government has allowed home delivery of food items by vegetable and grocery stores, Collector T. Arun has said.

Mr. Arun in a release said people could order their delivery on https://bit.ly/PTFSupply and the items would be delivered within 24 hours. The government is planning to rope in self help groups for delivery of grocery and vegetables, he added.

For more details customers can call representatives of traders association at 9443239933/9442094380/9944071712.