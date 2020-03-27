Home delivery of vegetables

The government has allowed home delivery of food items by vegetable and grocery stores, Collector T. Arun has said.
Mr. Arun in a release said people could order their delivery on https://bit.ly/PTFSupply and the items would be delivered within 24 hours. The government is planning to rope in self help groups for delivery of grocery and vegetables, he added.
For more details customers can call representatives of traders association at 9443239933/9442094380/9944071712.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.