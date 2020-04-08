Home delivery of 5 kg free rice from April 10 in Puducherry

Home delivery of additional free rice to Below Poverty Line family card holders would commence on April 10 in Puducherry, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy said on Wednesday.
The Centre had decided to distribute 5 kg of free rice per person and 1 kg of pulses per household under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next three months to ensure availability of food to poor people during the lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19.
The Minister in a statement said the rice would be packed in bags of 15 and 30 kilograms.
The government would ensure that the food materials are distributed uninterruptedly for the next three months, he said.
The government had constituted 50 committees to oversee safe home delivery of food packets by the employees drawn from various departments. As many as 1.78 lakh red ration card holders would benefit from the government’s gesture, the Minister said.
