Homage paid to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying her respects to war heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to war heroes at the war memorial on Goubert Avenue, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

The leaders placed wreaths to pay homage to the war heroes of ‘Operation Vijay’ that defeated Pakistani forces in Kargil in 1999.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister S. Chandira Priyanga, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, MLAs and senior government officials participated in the event.

Later, Ms. Soundararajan said ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, which is part of various programmes leading up to the grand celebration of the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence, would instil a deep sense of patriotism in the youth. As part of the nation-wide campaign, national flags have been allowed to be hoisted in households day and night, she said.

The Lt. Governor said she had, on behalf of the government, extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, whose ascent from tribal leader to the top post signified a “great social revolution” that had taken place in the country. “This will be an inspiration to marginalised communities and children studying in rural India,” she said.