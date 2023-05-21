Homage paid to Rajiv Gandhi on ‘Anti Terrorism Day’

May 21, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday led the observance of “Anti Terrorism Day” to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Chief Minister garlanded the statue of the leader to pay respects.

He also administered the Anti Terrorism Day pledge.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, U. Lakshmikanthan, R. Baskar, MLAs. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Manoj Kumar Lal, Director General of Police, and others participated.

The observance was marked by rendering of interfaith prayers and patriotic songs by the teachers of Jawahar Bal Bhavan.