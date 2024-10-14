GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday today for schools, colleges; CM asks departments to be on alert with heavy rains likely during NE monsoon onset

Published - October 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting on preparedness measures for northeast monsoon on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting on preparedness measures for northeast monsoon on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday as Chief Minister N. Rangasamy asked all critical departments to establish round-the-clock control rooms to deal with any emergency in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall in the region due to the onset of the North East monsoon.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday on account of the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, chairing a high-level meeting with officials from multiple departments, the Chief Minister said all departments should be on alert and raise level of preparedness to minimise monsoon impact to the public. This was, especially so, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted excess rainfall due to the influence of climate change factors.

Among the measures to be carried out immediately were expeditious clearing of drains and waterways and establishment of relief centres at suitable places. Officials should ascertain the safety of schools that are chosen to serve as relief centres and basic facilities such as drinking water and clean toilets readied at the premises. Sufficient stocks of essential medicines should also be made available, the Chief Minister said.

The Public Works Department and Local Administration Department have been asked to keep the equipment required for rescue work during rains and floods on standby. Appropriate measures need to be in place to clear rain water accumulating in waterlogging-prone areas. Necessary equipment, including pumps/generator sets should be kept ready, Mr. Rangasamy told the officials.

The Chief Minister has also directed departments concerned to take steps to immediately remove the trees falling on the roads during the rains in addition to evaluation of the stability of electric poles.

It was also decided at the meeting that a reserve of non-governmental organisations and volunteers would be mobilised to engage in relief/rescue operations.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Development Commissioner and Secretary (Finance) Ashish Madhaorao More, Secretaries, District Collector, Municipal Commissioners, Heads of Departments and officials participated.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.