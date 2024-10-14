Holiday today for schools, colleges; CM asks departments to be on alert with heavy rains likely during NE monsoon onset

A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday as Chief Minister N. Rangasamy asked all critical departments to establish round-the-clock control rooms to deal with any emergency in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall in the region due to the onset of the North East monsoon.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday on account of the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, chairing a high-level meeting with officials from multiple departments, the Chief Minister said all departments should be on alert and raise level of preparedness to minimise monsoon impact to the public. This was, especially so, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted excess rainfall due to the influence of climate change factors.

Among the measures to be carried out immediately were expeditious clearing of drains and waterways and establishment of relief centres at suitable places. Officials should ascertain the safety of schools that are chosen to serve as relief centres and basic facilities such as drinking water and clean toilets readied at the premises. Sufficient stocks of essential medicines should also be made available, the Chief Minister said.

The Public Works Department and Local Administration Department have been asked to keep the equipment required for rescue work during rains and floods on standby. Appropriate measures need to be in place to clear rain water accumulating in waterlogging-prone areas. Necessary equipment, including pumps/generator sets should be kept ready, Mr. Rangasamy told the officials.

The Chief Minister has also directed departments concerned to take steps to immediately remove the trees falling on the roads during the rains in addition to evaluation of the stability of electric poles.

It was also decided at the meeting that a reserve of non-governmental organisations and volunteers would be mobilised to engage in relief/rescue operations.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Development Commissioner and Secretary (Finance) Ashish Madhaorao More, Secretaries, District Collector, Municipal Commissioners, Heads of Departments and officials participated.