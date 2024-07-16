Holiday for schools today for Muharram

All schools, including private institutions, in the Union Territory will remain closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

The Director of School Education said the holiday applies to all four regions---Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.