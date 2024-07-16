Holiday for schools today for Muharram

All schools, including private institutions, in the Union Territory will remain closed on Wednesday for Muharram.
The Director of School Education said the holiday applies to all four regions---Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.
Published - July 16, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Puducherry
