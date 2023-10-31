Holiday for schools on November 1st and 2nd

October 31, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has declared holiday for all schools in the Union Territory on Wednesday and Thursday on account of Puducherry Liberation Day and All Souls Day respectively. The holiday is applicable to all four regions of U.T.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.